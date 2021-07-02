Franklin Halwood passed away on June 13, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1958 in Tuba City, Arizona.

He was raised in Lechee, Arizona and surrounding communities up until his car accident, at the age of 17, which would leave him a quadrupeligic for the remainder of his life.

Despite his disability, he lived a full life of adventures. He made his home in Flagstaff for the past 31 years. If you got a chance to know Franklin, you were one of the lucky ones to embrace his wholehearted friendship.

His smile, his sense of humor and his enthusiasm for sports will sincerely be missed.

Burial arrangements were made by Norvel Owens Mortuary and graveside services were held on June 17, 2021 at Page Cemetery in Page, Arizona.