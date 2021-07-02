Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Franklin Halwood
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Franklin Halwood passed away on June 13, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1958 in Tuba City, Arizona.

He was raised in Lechee, Arizona and surrounding communities up until his car accident, at the age of 17, which would leave him a quadrupeligic for the remainder of his life.

Despite his disability, he lived a full life of adventures. He made his home in Flagstaff for the past 31 years. If you got a chance to know Franklin, you were one of the lucky ones to embrace his wholehearted friendship.

His smile, his sense of humor and his enthusiasm for sports will sincerely be missed.

Burial arrangements were made by Norvel Owens Mortuary and graveside services were held on June 17, 2021 at Page Cemetery in Page, Arizona.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I meet Franklin briefly several times here in Flagstaff. I enjoyed meeting him, and was impressed by his positive attitude. His enjoyment from being with family was very evident. I feel blessed for having been able to make his acquaintance, if only a few times.
Bob Zavala
Other
July 4, 2021
Condolences to your family..you were a great husband and father..God needed a great angel to help on the other side. You will be missed dearly.
Shannon
Other
July 4, 2021
God bless you Franklin ! May your spirit fly free ! I will always remember the beautiful rock paintings you created and your great sense of humor!
Kevin Horan
Work
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results