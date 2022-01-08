Fred Perez, 68, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and faithful servant of Christ.

Fred was born in Williams, AZ to Alfred and Theresa Perez. The oldest of four children, Fred grew up in Flagstaff but spent most of his life in Phoenix. He retired from telecommunications after 35 years of dedicated service.

Fred discovered a love of music at an early age and was an active member of two local Valley bands. He spent his life dedicated to his family, his music, and the Lord.

Fred is survived by his daughters Holly (Sylvia) Jarrett and Heather (Jason) Langlois, grandchildren Mekenzie (Sean) Tobin, Corrine (Gil) Diaz-Carrillo, Ciaran Perez, and Benjamin Langlois. He is also survived by his sister Diana Perez and brother Ronald Perez.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother Richard.

Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Now he can rest and rejoice in the presence of the Lord.