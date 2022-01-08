Menu
Fred Perez

Fred Perez, 68, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and faithful servant of Christ.

Fred was born in Williams, AZ to Alfred and Theresa Perez. The oldest of four children, Fred grew up in Flagstaff but spent most of his life in Phoenix. He retired from telecommunications after 35 years of dedicated service.

Fred discovered a love of music at an early age and was an active member of two local Valley bands. He spent his life dedicated to his family, his music, and the Lord.

Fred is survived by his daughters Holly (Sylvia) Jarrett and Heather (Jason) Langlois, grandchildren Mekenzie (Sean) Tobin, Corrine (Gil) Diaz-Carrillo, Ciaran Perez, and Benjamin Langlois. He is also survived by his sister Diana Perez and brother Ronald Perez.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother Richard.

Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Now he can rest and rejoice in the presence of the Lord.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 8, 2022.
Freddie was one of those folks that you always glad to see. Truly one of the Sunshine People.
joe mulnix
March 24, 2022
The world is yet a bit smaller after the loss of a sweet man. RIP Freddy Perez.
Gae Rodke
Friend
January 29, 2022
Prayers to Ronnie and the Perez family with the loss of Fred. My memories of him when he attended CHS are happy ones.
Tim Painter
January 12, 2022
Ron, sorry to hear about your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family
Dave Garcia
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear Fred passed and for your loss. Rest In Peace Brother. You will be missed.
Rick Norman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Rest in peace Fred. My condolences to the family. I worked with Fred in Flagstaff and Phoenix , although it was 35 years since I've seen him he had made a lasting impression on me. Nice, friendly person .God bless you.
Frank Schaeffer
January 8, 2022
I'm sorry to hear of Fred's passing, was a friendly and kind person in high school, may God bless you all.
Mikemoreno
January 8, 2022
