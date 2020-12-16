It is with profound sadness that the family of Gary A. Davis announce his sudden passing on December 9, 2020 at the age of 73.

Gary was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on December 31, 1946 to Glenn D. Davis Jr. and Mary (Shockey) Davis. Gary grew up in Northern Arizona and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1964. Upon graduating High School, he enlisted into the Army. He served as a Combat Engineer from 1964 - 1970 in Vietnam.

Gary returned to Arizona after his service and began working as a cowboy on various ranches in northern Arizona. Additionally, he operated heavy equipment most of his working career which led him to run his own small excavation business for several years. During his working years he also spent some time in Colorado, operating heavy equipment. After years of hard work, he was able to fulfill one of his dreams of owning and operating a cattle ranch in Northern Arizona. Gary was an exceptional Blacksmith and turned his love for blacksmithing from a hobby to a small business in his later years.

Gary had many passions in life. He loved the outdoors and anything that brought him to it. Sitting around a campfire would bring out his jokes and light hearted stories. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends. Gary had a keen eye for finding Indian artifacts where no one else could. In his retirement, Gary and Theresa spent many summers in upstate New York, where he was able to focus on his Blacksmithing, while enjoying the cool summers there.

Gary was well known for his intimidating stature, his kind heart, a strong sense of humor and full-bodied laugh. Gary's faith in the Lord brings comfort to those he has left behind, allowing us to know he is at peace.

Gary will be remembered and loved always; by his wife Theresa, children, grandchildren, great grandchild, mother, siblings, nieces, nephews and countless others that he has known in his life.

A Graveside service will be Friday, 2:00 p.m. at Citizens' Cemetery, Veterans' Section. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com