George Robert "Bob" Knoles, one of Flagstaff's most prominent figures and much beloved father and husband, passed peacefully at the age of 90 with his wife by his side at their home in Holden Beach, North Carolina on August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Christina Spencer Knoles, seven children, George Robert ("Rob") Knoles, Jr., Tammy Amundson, Sandra Heath, Michael Knoles, Leslie Knoles, Douglas Knoles and Christopher Knoles, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Bob was born July 23, 1930 and lived in Flagstaff most of his life. He was a Flagstaff High School graduate, lettering in 5 sports. He earned a BS BA from the University of Arizona in 1953 and joined the USAF after college graduation to serve during the Korean War, earning an honorable discharge on September 9, 1955. Bob then purchased the iconic Knoles Bakery, which was founded by his grandfather. He operated the family business successfully until changing careers to become one of Flagstaff's most trusted and successful real estate brokers and developers.

He lived a full and robust life as an avid outdoorsman, golfer and skier, He enjoyed all those activities until the remarkable age of 87. Bob was an Arizona state champion skier and also earned a spot as an alternate on the 1950 Federation of International Ski team ("FIS").

His love and kindness touched many lives. He continued a long family tradition of making significant contributions to the Flagstaff community, serving as a Flagstaff City Councilman, Vice Mayor and Mayor and President of the Flagstaff Board of Realtors. He continued the Greenlaw Family Scholarship for NAU's School of Forestry, and was a strong supporter of the Flagstaff Town Jacks, which supported NAU athletics, and the Annual Flagstaff POW WOW Festival.

Bob was the third of four sons of the late Arizona State Senator, Thomas ("Tommy ") Merritt Knoles, Jr, after whom Knoles Elementary School and Knoles Drive on the NAU Campus is named for his contributions to the Arizona education system, and Eleanore (Greenlaw) Knoles, one of 5 siblings from one of Flagstaff's original pioneering and most illustrious families who started Flagstaff's earliest lumber mill. His brothers were, the late BGen. Thomas M. Knoles, III, who served in the Korean War and flew jet fighters in three Viet Nam Tours, Charles Greenlaw Knoles, who passed away while serving in the US Navy and Marshall Knoles, who founded the Pine Country Rodeo and was a chair of the board of Northern Arizona Museum for many years.