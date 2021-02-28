Glenn Reed, 81

Flagstaff resident Glenn Reed, 81, died Feb 7th, 2021, peacefully at home in Flagstaff with family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Glenn was born June 16th, 1939 in East St. Louis to Glen and Mary Helen Anderson. He was only 2 when he lost his own father and spent the next few years moving around the country before settling in rural Nebraska, where he spent the remainder of his childhood.

He spent much of his early adulthood attending the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he ultimately received his B.A. in Anthropology and his M.A. and Ph.D. in English. During his undergraduate years he spent summers working at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, where he developed a strong interest in the culture of the Southwest. After completing his B.A., he spent four years serving in the United States Army, attending the language school in Monterrey, California and afterwards working at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, MD.

In 1966, Glenn came to Flagstaff for a teaching opportunity and met Gail Vieth there as part of the same program. They fell instantly in love and he took her hand in marriage 8 weeks later. He was still holding that hand in his last moments, 54 years later.

Glenn taught English and American Studies at NAU for 38 years, also serving as department chair during that period. He retired in 2008. He will be remembered for his love of books and reading, and his unfailing sense of humor, even during the last difficult months. His family will miss him more than they can ever express.

He is survived by wife Gail Reed, son David Reed of Boston and daughter Darcy Reed and granddaughters Elowyn and Ariya Couch of St. Louis. He was predeceased by his father, Glen Anderson, and mother and stepfather Mary Helen and Harold Reed, and sisters Barbara Reed Richardson and Jane Reed Tesmer.

Glenn will be inurned in the columbarium at the Episcipal Church of the Epiphany in the near future.