Gregory Bruce Smith June 28, 1955 - February15, 2021

Gregory B. Smith, 65, of Flagstaff passed away from heart failure on February 15, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1955 to John and Carmen Smith in Longbeach, CA.

Gregory was a software educator and a clock maker. He also worked with 3D animation software, making wooden gear clocks, and producing ceramic ware. He also enjoyed turning wood creations into mugs, goblets, and boxes.

Gregory is survived by his wife Kari L. Smith, daughters Katherine Heicksen, Jane Farstrider and Elise Smith; and brother David Larry Smith. He is preceded in his passing by his parents and his brother Richard Smith.

A graveside service will he held on Saturday, March 13th at 2:00 pm at Citizens Cemetery. Friends and acquaintances are welcome.

