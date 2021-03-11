Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory Bruce Smith
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flagstaff Mortuary
2545 N Fourth St.
Flagstaff, AZ

In Loving Memory

Gregory Bruce Smith June 28, 1955 - February15, 2021

Gregory B. Smith, 65, of Flagstaff passed away from heart failure on February 15, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1955 to John and Carmen Smith in Longbeach, CA.

Gregory was a software educator and a clock maker. He also worked with 3D animation software, making wooden gear clocks, and producing ceramic ware. He also enjoyed turning wood creations into mugs, goblets, and boxes.

Gregory is survived by his wife Kari L. Smith, daughters Katherine Heicksen, Jane Farstrider and Elise Smith; and brother David Larry Smith. He is preceded in his passing by his parents and his brother Richard Smith.

A graveside service will he held on Saturday, March 13th at 2:00 pm at Citizens Cemetery. Friends and acquaintances are welcome.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Citizens Cemetery
AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Flagstaff Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flagstaff Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Missing you like crazy, Dad! I am so thankful that you were in my life. I will never forget you, Dad.
Elise
February 15, 2022
Miss you Dad
Elise
July 19, 2021
A little bit about Dad's wood working-
Elise Smith
June 2, 2021
Dad made this clock-
Elise Smith
May 7, 2021
Dad loved Jesus Christ, and he would tell me that Jesus will always take care if me, and anyone who believed in Him. Dad liked to talk about verses from the bible.
Elise Smith
March 13, 2021
Dad spent hours upon hours playing make believe with me, and made me toys carved from wood, or made with clay or foam. I will miss Dad until I see him again. My dad was a believer in Jesus Christ. -Elise Smith
Elise Smith
March 13, 2021
Greg Smith was the best dad & father in law in the world.
Seth smith
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results