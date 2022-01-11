GUILLERMO "BILLY" GONZALEZ, 59, born September 9th 1962 in Flagstaff AZ, died December 9th, 2021 in Phoenix AZ after battling a long illness. Billy is preceded in death by his father Praxedis Gonzalez Sr. brother Praxedis Gonzalez Jr. and sister-in-law Marcy Gonzalez.

Billy served in the U.S. Army from 1982 through approximately 1985 and was stationed in Korea before being Honorably discharged. Billy worked at the Walgreens Distribution Center in Flagstaff for several years then moved to Phoenix AZ where he was happy to be closer to his family. He loved to listen to music, sing, and was a great storyteller. He was a very loving, kind and giving brother who always stayed close to God. Billy will be greatly missed and will stay forever in our hearts.

Billy is survived by his mother, Esperanza Gonzalez and siblings, Maria "Alma" Cardenas, Ricardo Gonzalez, Armando Gonzalez, Elvia Benitez, Sergio Gonzalez, all of Phoenix and Agustin "Tini" Gonzalez of Flagstaff. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews all who loved him dearly.

Per Billy's request, a private celebration of life will take place in the Spring. No other services are scheduled.