Herminia Baca
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flagstaff Mortuary
2545 N Fourth St.
Flagstaff, AZ

Herminia "Minnie" Baca was born in Williams, Arizona on August 10, 1927. She died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the age of 93. Minnie lived all of her life in Williams and Flagstaff; having worked as a waitress for 50 years with most of those being a super waitress for the Nackard family at the famous Steak House (on Rte 66).

She was preceded in death by her parents (Leopoldo and Felipa Rodriguez); sisters Angie Martinez and Sarah Serrano; brothers John Rodriguez and Carlos Rodriguez; son-in-law Roy Sepulveda; grandson Jason Garcia and loving husband William Baca. She is survived by daughters Antoinette Sepulveda; Diana Shull; Barbara Garcia; Linda Baca and son Edward Baca. Grandsons Jake Garcia, Chad Garcia, Nicholas Bierner and great granddaughter Madison Bierner; two sisters Maria Leonet and Sophia Pruitt and many nieces and nephews. She was the heart and soul of the family and will be remembered as a devoted Catholic along with her sense of humor and wit.

Final Services will be private in lieu of covid and held Monday, March 8th (Rosary, Mass and burial). Special thanks are given to Northland Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Minnie at the Steak House many years ago. She was a wonderful person and a darn good waitress! Please accept my condolences for your loss. Alma and Joe Nackard
Alma Nackard
March 7, 2021
Love, Sylvia
March 7, 2021
