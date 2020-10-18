Inez Garcia passed peacefully in her sleep on October 11th, 2020 at the age of 99. Inez was born in Williams, Arizona on December 4th, 1920 to parents Elvira and Jose Gutierrez. Inez grew up in Williams, graduating from Williams High School. Inez moved to Flagstaff, Arizona during World War II and was employed at the Navajo Depot in Bellemont, Arizona as an ammunition clerk. She was working at Southwest Forest Industries when she met the love of her life, her husband Jess, and they were happily married for 56 years. She was a very kind and loving woman. Her home was always open and warm. Everyone who met her fell in love with her immediately because of her warm and caring heart. Spending time with her family and 5 grandchildren was always her priority.

Inez prided herself on community involvement. She volunteered at Flagstaff Medical Center for over 25 years. Inez spent time helping raise money for Nativity Catholic school and was involved in Girl Scouts. Inez was a dedicated housewife who loved cooking, sewing and loved watching and caring for children.

Inez was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Jess and her 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her children Ron Garcia, Annette Pranke (Bill) and Donna Morey (Dennis). Inez was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. Inez was loved by her many nieces and nephews and will be missed.

Private ceremonies were held October 16, 2020. and a celebration of life will happen at a future date. In lieu of flowers her request was to donate to San Francisco de Asis school to benefit the children. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.