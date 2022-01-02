Menu
Irene Huleatt
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ

Irene Huleatt (nee' Meymaris) passed away in Flagstaff, AZ, on December 4, 2021 at the age of 91.

Born May 6, 1930 in Mexico City, Mexico, to John and Dolores Meymaris, Irene was the eldest of four children. The family immigrated to Natick, Massachusetts in 1945. Irene became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1952. Irene married Richard "Dick" Huleatt in 1955 and they were married for 49 years prior to his death in 2004. The family moved to Phoenix in 1976. Irene and Dick raised three sons in Framingham, MA, and Phoenix, AZ.

Irene spent her life caring for those she loved as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was a loving grandmother who made every effort to be actively involved in her grandchildren's lives. Her presence in the lives of her family will be dearly missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Huleatt, sister Effie and brother Elias. Irene is survived by her brother John; loving sons, John (Deb), Richard (Migs), and Paul (Shelly); nephews Tommy (Michelle) and Michael; grandchildren Jessica, Dan, Rachel, Alex, Jillian, and Sydney; and great-granddaughters Katie, Blythe, Ellery, Adylaide, and Finley.

Irene was fortunate to have wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Flagstaff during the last years of her life, the family would like to thank the administrators and staff. The family would also like to thank Irene's hospice nurses for their care during her final days.

A memorial service will be held at Shadow Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss of dear Irene. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
January 3, 2022
