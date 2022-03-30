Isidro Miguel Chavez, Age 58, passed peacefully away, Tuesday March 1st at Flagstaff Medical Center. His mother and sister at his bedside.

Isidro was born on February 19, 1964 in Flagstaff to Isidro Chavez and Mary Velasco-Vasquez. He was the oldest of two children. He was called "Sunshine" when little because of his bright personality and blonde hair.

Isidro enlisted in the US Army at age 18. At basic camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he received awards for achieving above average standards. He was stationed at Mannheim Germany until just before the Gulf War. During his leaves he traveled much of Europe. He finished his tour stateside at Fort Carson, Colorado. During his military tour of duty he received many awards and medals. He kept in contact with many service friends who named him Sgt. Vez, and also made lifelong friendships at home. He is remembered for the goals he set and achieved including his red Jeep Gladiator. He was generous to others and endured illness and injury like a brave soldier.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Kathryn, niece , Maria Robinson-Wellman, Wesley Robinson and Karll Lecher and all the Littles, Aryan Rose, Cash Silaas, Axl Ryker, Sage Alexander, Daniel Lee, Gage Alexander and Arya Jane. Isidro is loved and is missed.