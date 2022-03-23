Menu
Jackie Ann Walters
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ
Jackie Ann Walters, 75, of Flagstaff passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Jackie was born on August 21,1946 to James A and Pauline C Bonner. In high school she met the love of her life Richard R Walters and they were married in 1962, and had 2 children, Sherri Hofner(Chuck) and Rich Walters (Annie).

She dedicated her life to being the most wonderful, amazing, caring wife, mother, grandma, aunt, and just recently great grandmother.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Pauline Bonner, and her sister Pat Breidenbaugh. She is survived by her husband, Richard Walters, daughter, Sherri Hofner, son Rich Walters, sister Pam Bonner, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Anyone who ever met Jackie knew she was an amazing, caring person who loved her family and she brightened the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She will be missed by many!

Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary with interment to follow at Citizens Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 23, 2022.
