James M. Cronk, 73, died suddenly from cancer on September 21, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Born in Minneapolis to Edwin and Dorothy Cronk. He is survived by his wife Sally; his two children Trek and Dorrie Cronk; and his sisters Maryed Hartnell and Nancy Walker. As a child, he lived overseas with his parents in the Foreign Service, spending several years in South Korea and Germany. His parents were role models, inspiring him to serve and improve the lives of others. With a B.A. from Denver University and a Masters from CSU, he began his long career in city planning in which he excelled and was admired. He worked for the City of Bowie in Maryland from 1977 – 2002, then moved with his family to AZ, eventually joining the staff in Flagstaff as Planning Director until retirement. He enjoyed running and participated in marathons. A dedicated family man, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.