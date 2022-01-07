Dr. James Robertson Fredrick, EdD died peacefully on August 25, 2021. James was born to Aurthur Harold and Katherine Robertson Fredrick in Kansas City MO on July 17, 1926. He completed a B.A. in Philosophy in 1947 at Westminster College in Fulton MO. He completed a M.Ed. at the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1953 and a EdD in Educational Counseling in 1961. James married Ardeen Woodworth in 1953. James also served in the US Army in Germany from 1953-56. James and Ardeen moved to Flagstaff, AZ in 1961 as an assistant professor at Arizona State College (NAU). While at NAU James served as the founding director of the Counseling and Testing Center. James retired from NAU in July of 1991. While in Flagstaff James was an active member of his community through Federated Community Church, Kiwanis Club, and The Arizona Walk to Emmaus. James is preceded in death by his mother Katherine, Father Harold, wife Ardeen and brother John. James is survived by son Michael, daughter Kathryn (Kitty) Hardy, Sister in law Juana and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Heights UMC on Friday March 11th at 11am. This service can also be seen via live streaming at this link: https://youtu.be/TdDcc008iB0.