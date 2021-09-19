Dr. James (Jim) Virginio Pinto of Flagstaff-AZ, passed away July 14, 2020 at 74 after courageously fighting colon cancer. Born in Brooklyn-NY on Nov 10, 1944 the family settled in Amarillo-TX [1947] where James graduated high school [1963]. Economics Degrees were earned from Amarillo College [AS-1968]; U/Houston [BA-1970]; U/Connecticut [MA-1971]; U/Oklahoma [PhD-1975]; Army National Guard [1967-73].



Employment at CSU/Norman-OK [1975-81] and NAU-W.A. Franke College of Business/Flagstaff-AZ [1981-2010]. An Associate-Professor 1981/Professor 1989 he published and mentored students, retiring as Emeritus Professor/2010. His family was raised in their home listed in the National Registry of Historic Places; six grandchildren were his pride and joy. Obituary: neptunesociety.com.



Preceded Death: Antonio/Cleta Pinto (parents) Natalie Steen (niece). Survived By: Vincent Pinto (son) Brea-Elija/McKinley; Nicholas Bullington (son) LaTara-Layla; Kelsey Jahntz (daughter) Reagan/Eleanora/Katherine; Nancy Steen (sister) Anthony (nephew) Andrea/Allison (nieces).



Celebration of Life in Flagstaff on September 25, 2021. Economics Area Scholarship Donations established by NAU/Foundation: [http://foundation.nau.edu/giving.aspx?fnds=04371] or Box 4094; Flagstaff-AZ 86011. James V. Pinto/Economics Area Scholarship.