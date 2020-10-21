Janet Elaine Parker, 84, lost her battle with lung cancer on October 9, 2020. She was born September 1, 1936 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. She found her way to Flagstaff, Arizona where she met and married Kenney Parker. They shared 51 wonderful years. Janet is deeply loved and will be missed by her husband Kenney, her sister Marilyn Smith and brother Don Grant, her children Trudy Roach, Cricket (John) Sayers, Karen (James) Macks, Keith (Lisa) Parker and Kurt Parker, her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Graveside service will be held at Flagstaff's Citizen Cemetery on Thursday October 22 at noon. A Celebration of Life to honor Janet will be November 1 at noon in Clarkdale, Arizona at 590 Skyline Drive. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to lung cancer research in Janet's name.