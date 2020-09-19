Jarrett Shughart, 31, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Jarrett was born on July 17, 1989, in Phoenix Arizona to Rosie and David Shughart. He spent his younger years in Phoenix and then moved to Munds Park, Arizona, where he spent most of his childhood and then moved into Flagstaff. Jarrett attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Flagstaff Middle School and spent much of his time in the outdoors hunting, camping and off roading. He then attended Flagstaff High School where he was a four-year varsity letterman in football and president of his senior class. Jarrett then attended Arizona State University, where he became a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

After Arizona State, Jarrett returned home and became a police officer with the Flagstaff Police Department. Jarrett truly loved being a police officer, as well as his fellow police officers. In 2016, he was awarded the department Medal of Courage, and in 2017 he was named the Elks Club Officer of the Year, upon being nominated by his peers for outstanding work ethic, positive attitude, and professionalism. Also, he was recently assigned to the department accident reconstruction team.

Jarrett was always one to help people when they needed it, and his job fit perfectly with his character. Jarrett was a strong, no-nonsense person with a gentle heart. He smiled easily and often. Jarrett deeply loved his family and friends and was deeply loved by them.

Jarrett is survived by his mother, Rosie (Brian Viola); girlfriend Rachel Linquist; Nana Joyce Rockrich; brothers David (Cindy) and Brooks (Sarah) and sister Jordan Picasso (Jason); and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and truly wonderful friends and fellow police officers. Jarrett was preceded in death by his father David, brother Jason, and Papa Dan Rockrich.

His family will have a casual celebration of life on Saturday, September 26th at 1:00 pm at the Elks Lodge, 2101 N San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, Arizona. Condolences and memories maybe shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.