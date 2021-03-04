Menu
Jasper Kay Jones

With a heavy heart we acknowledge the passing of our Patriarch – Jasper Kay Jones. Jasper was born on May 6, 1941, and he passed away on February 20, 2021 with family "virtually" by his side in Gilbert, Arizona.

Jasper K. Jones was the most beloved, selfless, honorable man of God you'd every meet. He dedicated his life to his family, his friends, his community, and to God. Every day with him was a blessing. Every conversation left you feeling loved and appreciated. He was a man that shared what he had to anyone in need. He touched many people's lives. His teachings of love and God allowed many to heal and grow in Christ. He was a husband, a father, a brother, a child of God. We will miss you every day.

Rest in Power you Mighty Spiritual Warrior…Until We Meet Again.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know Jasper Jones personally, but I knew what a wonderful man he was. I often heard my Uncle Melvin and my dad George speak of him with the utmost respect. I know they had so many laughs together. My prayers and condolences for the family, now and always.
Georgianna Sheayea
March 14, 2021
