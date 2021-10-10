Jean Ondr Bartel, age 93, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her children Kim Sheehan (Tim), Bart Bartel (Peggy), grandson Jason Bartel, and nephew William Ondr (Anita). Jean spent her first 75 years in the St. Louis suburbs. She was a graduate of the Washington University (St. Louis) School of Architecture. As an architect, she was fortunate to watch the progress of the Gateway Arch from competition entries to placing the last steel segment completing the construction of the Arch. She moved to Flagstaff in 2003 to be near family. She lived in the bungalows and assisted living at The Peaks Senior Living community. In addition to the many amenities of northern Arizona, the best part was making new friends late in life.

We would like to thank the staff and residents at The Peaks, Flagstaff Medical Center, and Compassus for making the end of her life comfortable. A memorial service will be held at The Peaks this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's honor can be made to the Museum of Northern Arizona where she previously volunteered. MNA Attn: Development, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001.