Our beautiful mom, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend is now the newest soprano in God's angel choir. Jean Marie West, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Jean was born on October 20, 1936 in Corydon, Iowa to Roy and Marjorie Donald. She was the beloved sister to three younger brothers: Roy Jr. ("Buster"), John, and Dennis. Jean was a "human torch!" When she was three, her party dress caught fire at her family's home; her Dad's quick thinking saved her life. Hospitalized for six months, she always considered her life "a gift," and sought to live gratefully and well for her Saviour. When she was 12, Jean met three girls who would become life-long best friends-- Jackie, Marlene, and Shirley. She played and loved basketball, singing in choir, and remained active in her school and church throughout her childhood.

In college, Jean met the love of her life, Delno C. West Jr. Just out of the army, Del showed up for a choir practice and heard the most angelic voice singing in the front row. He prayed that when this young woman turned around, she would be as beautiful as her voice. She was, and the rest is history! They were married six months later on August 31, 1958. They had three children, Douglas J. West (preceded in death), Delisa Marie West-Stroming (Wenatchee, WA), and Dawn Denise Staszak (Flagstaff, AZ). They were also privileged to be foster parents to Rose Marie Hawke (Laguna Niguel, CA), whom they regarded as a daughter. Jean graduated from Northeast Missouri State University in 1960 and received her masters degree from Northern Arizona University in 1980. She was a sister of Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority for women educators. A reading specialist, music teacher, and fourth grade teacher at Killip Elementary school, working with children was Jean's greatest joy. She also enjoyed attending theatre performances, singing, and travelling. When her husband Del taught as a history professor at Northern Arizona University, Jean joined him on two sabbaticals, helping him teach in Europe and the Holy Lands. She and Del published three children's books together- Uncle Sam and Old Glory, Christopher Columbus the Great Adventurer, and Braving the North Atlantic. One of Jean's hardest days was losing Del in June of 1998, one week before they were both to retire. She never remarried.

Retired in 1998, she lived for 22 more years, attending various Bible studies, doing mission trips, and enjoying and visiting grandchildren. Three amazing sister-in-laws, Ellen, DelRose, , and Deanie, supported Jean with visits and weekly phone call.

,Jean will be remembered as loving, kind, and generous by her friends and family. She was a woman of immense grace, compassion, courage, and intelligence. After bravely fighting cancer for over six years, she died peacefully at home. The family would like to thank all her comfort keepers who took such loving care of her the past few years at her home.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Delisa (Scott), Dawn (Robert), and Rose Hawke (John); her grandchildren Crystal Charette (Robert Sr.), Phillip Corbally (Jill), Alexandra & Samantha Stroming, William West & Lyle (Alexandra) West, Hawke girls: Jenine (Jay) Wagner, Jessica (Garet) Augusta, and Brianna Hawke; Step-grandson Vince Staszak. Great-grandchildren Jennifer & Cezar Villanueva, Dominic Corbally; Step-great-grandchildren Robert Jr. & Chris Charette, and honorary grandchildren Blake, Zach, and Emily Casali.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son Doug.

In Flagstaff, Arizona she was a member of Federated Church from 1969-1998, she directed the children's choir for many years, and sang in the choir. From 1998-2020 she was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no memorial service will be held. Jean is buried beside her husband and son at Citizens cemetery in Flagstaff, AZ. Friends and family are encouraged to stop by her graveside to remember her or say goodbye.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to FaithWorks, Tony and Amy Casali's mission organization, at www.faithworks4us.org.