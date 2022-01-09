Menu
Jeffrey Hom
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Jeffrey Hom, 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, he was a volunteer at Flagstaff Medical Center. Jeff enjoyed being with family, traveling and sampling fine cuisine. He was a generous person with a kind heart and gentle personality. Jeffrey will be missed by all his relatives and friends, as he lives on forever in our hearts and is welcomed into Jesus's arms.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father Bock Hom, and brother Alvin Hom. He is survived by Vicky Hom (Mother; Flagstaff, AZ) and Paul Hom (Brother; San Diego, CA)

The Family would like to express their heart-felt thanks and gratitude to the Flagstaff Medical Center Doctors, Nursing staff, and hospital Chaplains for their compassionate care of Jeffrey.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday; January 11, 2022; 3:00-5:00pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary.

Funeral Mass Services will be held on Wednesday; January 12, 2022; 10:30am at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish Church. Interment Ceremony to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In consideration of the COVID situation, wearing masks is appreciated. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass Service may be viewed on-line: www.sfdaparish.org

Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Norvel Owens Mortuary
914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Jan
12
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
San Francisco deAsis Catholic Church
1600 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Jeff was a very kind soul and I'll always remember the times we laughed together in grade school. God bless him and his family. You are in our prayers.
Jason Nackard & Family
Friend
January 11, 2022
Yu Family
January 10, 2022
Our sincerest condolences to you & Paul at this time. Wishing you both peace, comfort, courage, & lots of love at this time of sorrow.
Harvey, Lalaine, & Chris Tom
January 10, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Michelle & Brace Kent
January 9, 2022
