Jennifer Ann Quinlan
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ
Jennifer Ann Quinlan, age 38, passed away March 18, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her mom Theresa Quinlan and siblings Sarah Quinlan, Jason (Jessica) Quinlan, Michael Quinlan, Michelle and nieces and nephews Nathaniel, Emiliano, Alexus, Christina and Aubrey.

Jennifer was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona and graduated Flagstaff High School in 2002. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Social Work from Arizona State University in 2011. Jennifer continued with her passion of helping children and families and served the community of Tucson working with several adoption agencies throughout the years.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Citizens Cemetery, Flagstaff, Arizona at 10 am. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Citizens' Cemetery
1300 South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.