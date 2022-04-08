Menu
Jim M. Morales

Jim Morales passed away on 3/18/2022.

He graduated from Coconino High School and went on to earn an associate's degree in general studies at CCC. He worked for the City of Flagstaff for many years and loved the outdoors and family.

He is survived by his father William Morales, mother Lilia Morales, sister Julie Morales (Turney), Johnny & Margret Montoya, aunt's Alice Goitia, Carmen Stoneberger, niece Deann Turney, and nephew Scott Manis, Jr. He is predeceased by his niece Natalie Turney.

The family will be holding a private service at the citizen's cemetery.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Apr. 8, 2022.
