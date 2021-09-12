Menu
Joel Tracy Winchester
FUNERAL HOME
Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary
2545 North Fourth Street
Flagstaff, AZ

Joel Tracy Winchester, 65, passed away on August 28, 2021 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born to Dale and Mary Winchester on November 4, 1955 in McNairy, Arizona. He is survived by daughters, Christa Winchester and Rene Winchester-Revels; son-in-law, Joshua Revels; sister, Julie Winchester; brothers, Chris Winchester, Jim Winchester, and Shawn Winchester. Joel is also survived by 2 grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Joel always had a great desire to serve the communities he lived in. His career in the community of Williams, AZ included being a paramedic, dispatcher, and a police officer. Joel then served 34 years as a Sheriff 's Deputy for Coconino County in Flagstaff, AZ which included the domestic violence task force and was a member of the mounted police. He is remembered by his colleagues as dedicated, compassionate, polite, helpful, and always a team player.

Joel was a member of San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church where he sang in the choir, which was near and dear to his heart. In retirement he spent time working on home projects, gardening, and spending as much time as he could with family, hanging with his dog and buddy Roxie, and horse, Toby. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and traveled when possible.

Joel was one of a kind he will be truly missed by those whose lives he touched. Rest easy Joel, your work is done and so is your fence.

Donations can be made to the Christ's Church of Flagstaff.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 12, 2021.
Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary
To the family...so sad for your loss. Joel was a great person in high school. He continued to be a wonderful person for the rest of his lifetime. He will be missed
Carol Jo Sharpe Fronstin
Friend
September 12, 2021
