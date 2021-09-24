John Edward Baker, age 76 of Flagstaff, AZ passed away September 4, 2021, at his home after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Winslow, AZ on February 28, 1945, to Lindsey and Mary Baker.He graduated from Holbrook High School, then served in the Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army he worked for Arizona Public Service. There he worked as a lineman and then became a supervisor running the northern Arizona power plant. In his spare time, he liked hunting, fishing, and camping. One of his favorite hobbies was working on and building old cars. He was a member of the Flagstaff Cruisers Car Club in Flagstaff, and they would meet every Friday night and participated in car shows around the area. One of John's biggest accomplishments was being a father. He had always wanted children and considered himself lucky enough to have two. His Children, Dale and Randy saw their dad as an Ideal and even as adults still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer.John is survived by his two sons, Dale and Randy Baker; his three sisters Pat, Martha and Sharon; grandson Garrett; daughter-in-law Michele and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life will be Sunday, September 22, 2021 at 12 Noon at Raymond Park in Kachina Village. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com