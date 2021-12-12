John Layton Beamer, born August 8, l933 in Flagstaff, died peacefully in his sleep following a short illness on December 4th. He was surrounded by his family who loved him dearly and whom he loved.

John, who was called Jack, lived in Flagstaff all of his life except for the last six years where he lived in Lake Montezuma and had recently moved to Wickenburg. He loved Flagstaff where he grew up, got his education, married Billie Faye Roland, raised his family and built his business –Twin Pines Gaser, Inc.

He enjoyed working with kids. He coached a Flagstaff little league team for several years and worked with the Flagstaff ski team. He remembered fondly every boy and girl he ever worked with.

He was a member of the Flagstaff Masonic Lodge and the Elks Club. He served as treasurer of the Federated church board.

Hunting and fishing were favorite activities and he frequently recalled friends who shared the sports with him.

After the children had all left home Jack and Billie Faye traveled all over the world where they had many exciting experiences and met wonderful people.

In 1992 he experienced the "Walk to Emaus", a spiritual retreat that changed his life. He said he had always loved God but at this retreat he came to know Jesus and realize how important his relationship with Him was.

Jack knew he was going to die and was not afraid. He often quoted Rev. Billy Graham who said, "You are going to hear that I died. I want you to know it's not true. I have just changed addresses".

Jack is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Billie Faye, his children Brenda Joyce Ford, Charles Brian , Paul Layton and John Dayton Beamer, Rosalie Mathis seven grand children and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held and a date yet to be determined and will be announced in the Daily Sun.