John Layton Beamer
l933 - 2021
BORN
l933
DIED
2021

John Layton Beamer, born August 8, l933 in Flagstaff, died peacefully in his sleep following a short illness on December 4th. He was surrounded by his family who loved him dearly and whom he loved.

John, who was called Jack, lived in Flagstaff all of his life except for the last six years where he lived in Lake Montezuma and had recently moved to Wickenburg. He loved Flagstaff where he grew up, got his education, married Billie Faye Roland, raised his family and built his business –Twin Pines Gaser, Inc.

He enjoyed working with kids. He coached a Flagstaff little league team for several years and worked with the Flagstaff ski team. He remembered fondly every boy and girl he ever worked with.

He was a member of the Flagstaff Masonic Lodge and the Elks Club. He served as treasurer of the Federated church board.

Hunting and fishing were favorite activities and he frequently recalled friends who shared the sports with him.

After the children had all left home Jack and Billie Faye traveled all over the world where they had many exciting experiences and met wonderful people.

In 1992 he experienced the "Walk to Emaus", a spiritual retreat that changed his life. He said he had always loved God but at this retreat he came to know Jesus and realize how important his relationship with Him was.

Jack knew he was going to die and was not afraid. He often quoted Rev. Billy Graham who said, "You are going to hear that I died. I want you to know it's not true. I have just changed addresses".

Jack is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Billie Faye, his children Brenda Joyce Ford, Charles Brian , Paul Layton and John Dayton Beamer, Rosalie Mathis seven grand children and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held and a date yet to be determined and will be announced in the Daily Sun.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 12, 2021.
I worked for Jack and his sons back in 2002 or so. Remember all of them fondly. John, Paul, and Brian (and your family): sorry to hear of Jack's passing. He always seemed to be a good man. My condolences from Vermont.
Aaron Shepard
Work
March 1, 2022
So glad my husband and I were invited by his youngest son and daughter in-law, to an Easter Sunday dinner with Jack and beautiful wife, Billie Faye. Always friendly and the first to say hello with his genuine smile. A very kind and good person who will be missed by his incredible wife, his wonderful family and so many friends. Grateful to have met and known him.
Zaira and Peter Reznick
February 24, 2022
One of the nicest, most genuine people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Honest and gracious, he was the gold standard for how to be a proper business person. He will be missed for that as much as for his friendship and support to all of his friends and partners. I am so sorry for his family's loss.
Kathy Bayham
Work
February 12, 2022
I am saddened to hear that Jack has moved on to a better place. I have missed him in our Flagstaff Emmaus group for some time and will continue to think of him often. May the Lord bless the Beamers in his absence with peace in having known Jack's presence, his love and his care.
Chuck Morrison
Friend
December 28, 2021
Always smiling at me and calling he "Rusty" Kind, loving, gentle, and always supportive. Love you Jack
"Rusty" Knowles
School
December 15, 2021
So many wonderful memories of "Jacques Bea-mer" Mr Beamer! Condolences to you all, hugs and prayers!
Melissa Stevenson Dart
December 13, 2021
It is with such sadness that I read this news! What a great, fantastic loving man! I have known him most of my life ! Being a friend of the Beamer boys growing up.He was a round a lot! I am still friends with them all today! I made a beautiful connection with he and Billie Faye on the Walk to Emaus I just want all of you to know that I love you and you are close in my heart and you mean the world to me!!! My special love to you sweet Billie Faye during this difficult time
Susan Smith Compau
Friend
December 12, 2021
Just a wonderful man to have known .
Burkhard Franke
Friend
December 12, 2021
