John David Koenig, 65, passed away October 10,2020. He was born on Dec 30, 1955 in Oak Park, Illinois. He was the son of John Koenig and Doris (Witzke) Koenig. John graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1974. Following graduation, he attended Northern Arizona University, acquiring a BA in Police Science. It was there he met his wife of 40 years, Denise (Greer) Koenig. John and Denise raised 2 daughters in Flagstaff AZ. and divorced in 2017.

John spent his entire career at the Coconino County Sherriff's Department, fulfilling his life's dream of being a police officer.

John is survived by his daughters, Amy Koenig and her husband Ingnacio Quijada and Anne (Koenig) Bradley and her Husband John Bradley; his granddaughter Camilla Denise Bradley; his brothers Jeffrey Koenig and James Koenig, and his nieces and nephews.

John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and spend time "looking for critters". He also loved his daughters and granddaughter and enjoyed sharing pictures and stories about them.

A remembrance Mass for his family was held in Phoenix at St Theresa's Catholic Church on Oct. 20th. An open house style memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at Roger's Lake Natural Area on Oct. 24th, from 2:00-3:30pm. Attendees should bring a chair and dress outdoor casual for a virus-safe gathering. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Conservation Projects at the Arizona Game and Fish Department at www.azwildlifehero.com.