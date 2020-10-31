Josephine Anne Andrako (Joanne) 81, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina.

Joanne's blessed life started in Loyalhanna, PA when she was born to Josephine (Graham)Andrako and John Andrako. She graduated from Derry Township High School, where she was a Majorette in the Marching Band. She met her love "Silky" Silvano Perla, and thus began a love affair of 62 years. Joanne was a true companion. She devoted her life to her husband Silvano and her four children, Scott, John, Lynn and Todd.

Joanne's passions were her family, faith, fashion and decorating. Always stylish, Joanne enjoyed fashion, and worked for Casual Corner Companies. Home decorating brought Joanne pleasure, and with her unique decorating style, she was often asked to decorate the homes of her friends. She loved all the places she moved in her life, from Indiana to Arizona, she blossomed where she was planted. In Arizona, she learned to golf and enjoyed many days on the Aspen Valley course with her husband. Joanne was a devote Catholic and was a member of San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Arizona. Family, church, friends and tradition filled her life with love.

Joanne was preceded by her parents Josephine and John Andrako, and her two sisters Virginia Andrako Sciabana, Helen Andrako Sciabica and her brother Wally Andrako. Joanne is survived by her children Scott Perla of Denver Colorado, John Perla and his wife Laura, of Queen Creek Arizona, Lynn Perla Rasmussen of Cary, North Carolina, and Todd Perla and his wife Gilly Perla of Denver, CO. Joanne has eight grandchildren who loved her, Paige Perla of Parker CO, Grant, Jack, Teddy Rasmussen of Cary, NC, Brayden and Maggi Perla of Queen Creek and Amelia and Madeline Perla of Denver Co. Left also to mourn is Joanne's sister Maxine Andrako Bucciarelli, Greensburg, PA.

Family and friends gathered on Friday October 9, 2020 at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe, PA. A funeral mass was celebrated on October 10, 2020 at St. Rose Church 4969 Route 982, Latrobe PA at 10 AM. An entombment followed in the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe PA.

A celebration of life will be held for Joanne and Silvano Perla in Flagstaff, Arizona in May 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contributions in Joanne's name be made to ChildHelp at www.childhelp.org/dreamadream. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com