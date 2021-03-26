Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Kohl
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Judith Ann Kohl of Flagstaff passed away on March 19th, 2021. Judy was a dedicated wife and mother.

Judy was born on November 4th, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and preceded in death by her parents Rowan and Helen Lamb of Milwaukee. She is survived by her loving husband Roland Kohl of Flagstaff, AZ. She has two sons, Andrew Kohl (Sherri) of Flagstaff and Peter Kohl (Jane) of Milwaukee and one grandson Nokoma Kohl-Blomsness (Emma Lou) of Hartford, WI. Judy has two younger brothers, Bill Lamb of Grand Marsh, WI and Gary Lamb (Pat) of Brookfield, WI.

Judy graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee and received her BS in Education from Milwaukee Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee) in 1956. Rollie & Judy initially took teaching jobs in Leroy and then Roscommon, Michigan before returning to Milwaukee to continue careers and start a family. After several years of teaching kindergarten in Milwaukee, Judy temporarily left the workforce for 18 years to raise their two boys. She eventually retired from the Milwaukee Public School system as a kindergarten teacher at 27th Street School.

The Kohls resided on the east side of Milwaukee in a house that they lived in for nearly 35 years. The couple retired to Flagstaff, AZ in 2004.

Judy had a passion for sewing, planting & gardening and decorating for the changing seasons & holidays. She enjoyed the views, looking out the windows of her sewing room, at her plants & bird feeders. She was always extremely supportive of all her family's interests & endeavors. Judy never shied-away from spirited conversations of current events or politics, always supported local artists & businesses and appreciated the rich histories of the communities that they lived in as well as the regional sports teams.

Rollie and Judy would have celebrated 65 years of marriage later this year. She will be missed by all of us. A celebration of her life will be held in Flagstaff, later this summer.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss Rollie. I clearly remember Judith from a brief visit to your home in 1986. She was so kind, hospitable and welcoming to me. I hope we will talk again and catch up. Please do not hesitate to reach out.
Dennis KIng
Friend
November 3, 2021
The Lambs
April 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results