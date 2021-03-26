Judith Ann Kohl of Flagstaff passed away on March 19th, 2021. Judy was a dedicated wife and mother.

Judy was born on November 4th, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and preceded in death by her parents Rowan and Helen Lamb of Milwaukee. She is survived by her loving husband Roland Kohl of Flagstaff, AZ. She has two sons, Andrew Kohl (Sherri) of Flagstaff and Peter Kohl (Jane) of Milwaukee and one grandson Nokoma Kohl-Blomsness (Emma Lou) of Hartford, WI. Judy has two younger brothers, Bill Lamb of Grand Marsh, WI and Gary Lamb (Pat) of Brookfield, WI.

Judy graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee and received her BS in Education from Milwaukee Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee) in 1956. Rollie & Judy initially took teaching jobs in Leroy and then Roscommon, Michigan before returning to Milwaukee to continue careers and start a family. After several years of teaching kindergarten in Milwaukee, Judy temporarily left the workforce for 18 years to raise their two boys. She eventually retired from the Milwaukee Public School system as a kindergarten teacher at 27th Street School.

The Kohls resided on the east side of Milwaukee in a house that they lived in for nearly 35 years. The couple retired to Flagstaff, AZ in 2004.

Judy had a passion for sewing, planting & gardening and decorating for the changing seasons & holidays. She enjoyed the views, looking out the windows of her sewing room, at her plants & bird feeders. She was always extremely supportive of all her family's interests & endeavors. Judy never shied-away from spirited conversations of current events or politics, always supported local artists & businesses and appreciated the rich histories of the communities that they lived in as well as the regional sports teams.

Rollie and Judy would have celebrated 65 years of marriage later this year. She will be missed by all of us. A celebration of her life will be held in Flagstaff, later this summer.