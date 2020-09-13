Judy Leah Kaylor, 83, of Flagstaff passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. The only child of the late Stanley and Janet Kaylor she was born July 27, 1937.

Judy lived a full life and had many exciting adventures traveling across the country in a VW bus in the 60's to fishing and camping with her late love Dale Longbottom. She was proud of her title as a mixologist after bartending for over thirty years at the Redwood in East Flagstaff. Later in life her enjoyment was lunch with her girlfriends at La Fonda.

She spent the last year with her Stepson Dale Walters and his wife Susie at their home in Queen Creek, Arizona. She was surrounded by family who loved her and will miss her enthusiastic humor.

Graveside services will be held on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Citizens' Cemetery in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com