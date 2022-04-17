Judith Elaine Norwich born August 11, 1937, in Austin, MN died April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Richard S. Norwich, son-in-law James Smith, granddaughter Dannielle, and grandson Richard. She is survived by her daughters, Debora (Daniel) Olme, Donna Jackson, Terrill Smith, Dianna (Richard) Kerling of Flagstaff, and Cheryl Fann of San Antonio. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, and 10 step-great great grandchildren.

Judy moved to Flagstaff with her husband and 5 daughters on Memorial Day weekend 1961. She enjoyed camping, fishing, rendezvous, flowers and her dogs. She worked in accounting until the age of 82 for a local CPA.

Services will be held on April 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco De Assis located at 1600 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ. Which will be immediately followed with graveside services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. You are invited to join the family at the Church after the graveside services for a gathering. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online or with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com