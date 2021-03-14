Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. Prosser
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Judith A. Prosser, 81, passed away at home in Flagstaff, AZ, on March 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She had been in declining health. The youngest daughter of Orville and Reba (Parmenter) Binkley, Judy was born on March 17, 1939, in Denver, CO. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and was an elementary school art teacher for nearly two decades in Steamboat Springs and Ft. Collins, CO. Her first marriage, to Ray Ryan, ended in divorce. Judy married Joseph Prosser in 1977 and moved with him to Eureka, CA, Flagstaff, and Belen, NM. They returned to Flagstaff following Joe's retirement from the U.S. Forest Service.

During her years in Flagstaff, Judy was active in 4-H and for 10 years led a group that trained and socialized puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind. She also owned a business called The Pet Sitter for about 20 years. Judy loved nature, animals, gardening, and reading. She continued her artwork into her later years, and her home is filled with her paintings and pen-and-ink drawings. Judy is survived by Joe Prosser, her husband of 43 years; three daughters: Sheryl Ryan and Lynn Prosser, both of Flagstaff, and Joanne Pelletier of Ft. Collins; two stepchildren: Patrick Prosser of Flagstaff and Teresa DeMent of Bellville, OH; as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Eileen, Alice (Jean), and Lois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My last first cousin. Family contacts are few and far between.
Jim & Verna Parmenter
Family
November 20, 2021
We remember Judy well as a great 4h leader and friend. We´ll miss her smile! Our condolences
Connie and Nick Lipinski
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results