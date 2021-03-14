Judith A. Prosser, 81, passed away at home in Flagstaff, AZ, on March 10, 2021, surrounded by family. She had been in declining health. The youngest daughter of Orville and Reba (Parmenter) Binkley, Judy was born on March 17, 1939, in Denver, CO. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and was an elementary school art teacher for nearly two decades in Steamboat Springs and Ft. Collins, CO. Her first marriage, to Ray Ryan, ended in divorce. Judy married Joseph Prosser in 1977 and moved with him to Eureka, CA, Flagstaff, and Belen, NM. They returned to Flagstaff following Joe's retirement from the U.S. Forest Service.

During her years in Flagstaff, Judy was active in 4-H and for 10 years led a group that trained and socialized puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind. She also owned a business called The Pet Sitter for about 20 years. Judy loved nature, animals, gardening, and reading. She continued her artwork into her later years, and her home is filled with her paintings and pen-and-ink drawings. Judy is survived by Joe Prosser, her husband of 43 years; three daughters: Sheryl Ryan and Lynn Prosser, both of Flagstaff, and Joanne Pelletier of Ft. Collins; two stepchildren: Patrick Prosser of Flagstaff and Teresa DeMent of Bellville, OH; as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Eileen, Alice (Jean), and Lois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.