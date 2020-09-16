Julian Diaz, a much beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed at the age of 70 on August 28, 2020 with his wife and family by his side. Julian was born and raised in Flagstaff, graduated from Flagstaff High School and retired from ADOT after 46 years of service.

He enjoyed playing, listening and recording music for many years. But his passion in life was his family, he so enjoyed being with his son and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vi, his son Jay (Debbie) and grandchildren Julia, Joel, Jayden, Jayona, Joseph, Jeremyah, Jared and Jalanah. His sister MaryLou (John) Nazario and brothers Ramon (Mildred), Carlos, Jimmy (Peggy), and David. He was preceded in death by his parents Cesario and Laura Diaz, his sisters Patsy and Connie, and his brother Greg.

There will be no services. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.