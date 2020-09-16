Julie Michelle Mileham, age 41, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. She was born to Kim and Lorraine Mileham on February 5, 1979 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Julie grew up in Flagstaff and attended Weitzel Elementary School, East Flagstaff Junior High School, and Sinagua High School. She later attended Yavapai College where she obtained her nursing degree. She was passionate about nursing and loved helping people. As a child and teen, she was a competitive gymnast and competed throughout Arizona and other southwestern states. She loved crafting, shopping, and her beloved dog Benny. She coached AYSO soccer for several years and was also a gymnastic instructor. Julie was smart, generous, funny, and sassy. She loved her family beyond measure. Julie was fiercely loyal and protective of her loved ones. Those closest to her enjoyed her unique sense of humor and knew to never count on her being on time.

Julie is survived by her children Mariah Mileham and Caden Mulvey, their father Nick Mulvey, parents Kim and Lorraine Mileham, husband Chris Flatrock, sisters Jenny (Keith) Potter and Rachel (Matt) King, and brother Brandon (Ashley) Mileham, as well as nieces Caroline, Emily, and Abby, nephews Colton, Preston and Issac, and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Ann Napper and her favorite uncle Tommy Napper.

A memorial service will he held on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 am at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary.