June Flick
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Buckeye Union High School
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

June Louise Flick went to be with her Lord on December 8, 2020 in Flagstaff. She was born on April 4, 1925 in Northampton, MA to Walter and Louise Heiden. In 1930, her family had to leave New England for health reasons and moved to the Arizona desert, where they eventually settled in Buckeye. June was the valedictorian of the class of 1943 at Buckeye Union High School. She attended what was then Arizona State College in Tempe and received her nursing degree, and worked as a nurse in several hospitals in Phoenix after the war.

She married Luther Flick in 1948 and they started married life in Tempe where they formed lifelong friendships with other young couples at ASU. They were blessed with four children: Martin, Karen, Loren, and Marcene. The family moved to Phoenix in 1955 and Sierra Vista in 1966. June and Luther moved to Holbrook in 1976, and retired in Flagstaff in 1987. Karen preceded them in death in 1969. Luther preceded June in death in 2015. She had three brothers, and is survived by her youngest brother Bruce of Buckeye, and her children Martin (Judith) of Scottsdale, Loren (Christy) of Denver, and Marcene of Flagstaff. In addition, she had 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Of a kind nature and always putting the welfare of others above hers, her strong Christian faith was evident by the fruit of the spirit that filled her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northern Arizona Hospice or Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laverne´s kids motto was wwjd or what would June Do I try to be like her
Bobbie Wiles
Family
December 2, 2021
June was the definition of a lady. She was kind, generous, and thoughtful. She didn't criticize or judge and accepted people as they were. I had the privilege of sharing in her life during the years she & Luther lived in Sierra Vista and Holbrook where she was loved, respected and appreciated for being her gracious self. The world is a better place for having her in it. It is my prayer that her family finds complete comfort in knowing she is in the arms of her Lord.
Rosemari Warner
Acquaintance
January 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to my cousins Martin, Loren and Marcene.
Gerri Hether
Family
December 23, 2020
June was one of the kindest and nicest persons I have ever known. She always had a smile and her deep faith in God was an inspiration to all. She will be missed by many. We send our love and sympathy to her family.
Paula Philpott
Friend
December 20, 2020
June was the most caring and loving person we have had the pleasure to know. There was never an unkind word to come from her. She spnt her life giving of her time and making the lives of others better.
Jack and Barbara Foree
Friend
December 15, 2020
June and Luther always helped me feel welcome at Trinity Heights UMC.
Randall Gould
December 14, 2020
June, Our neighbor for 30 years who watched our noisy children and years later our noisy grand children play in her back yard and allowed our dogs to wander into her home on occasion, always had a smile for us. Our condolences to June´s daughter Marcene who cared for her, and the rest of the family.
Sarah Bickel and Tom DeStefano
December 11, 2020
She was my role model as a nurse and person. As the Brown family would say they would always consider what would June do.
Bobbie wiles
Family
December 11, 2020
She was a member of "The Greatest Generation." Prayers for strength and peace for Martin and family and friends. Bill (Tavan, Arcadia H.S.)
Bill Saunders
Friend
December 10, 2020
I offre my sincere condolences to the family
John Egan
Family
December 9, 2020
