June Louise Flick went to be with her Lord on December 8, 2020 in Flagstaff. She was born on April 4, 1925 in Northampton, MA to Walter and Louise Heiden. In 1930, her family had to leave New England for health reasons and moved to the Arizona desert, where they eventually settled in Buckeye. June was the valedictorian of the class of 1943 at Buckeye Union High School. She attended what was then Arizona State College in Tempe and received her nursing degree, and worked as a nurse in several hospitals in Phoenix after the war.

She married Luther Flick in 1948 and they started married life in Tempe where they formed lifelong friendships with other young couples at ASU. They were blessed with four children: Martin, Karen, Loren, and Marcene. The family moved to Phoenix in 1955 and Sierra Vista in 1966. June and Luther moved to Holbrook in 1976, and retired in Flagstaff in 1987. Karen preceded them in death in 1969. Luther preceded June in death in 2015. She had three brothers, and is survived by her youngest brother Bruce of Buckeye, and her children Martin (Judith) of Scottsdale, Loren (Christy) of Denver, and Marcene of Flagstaff. In addition, she had 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Of a kind nature and always putting the welfare of others above hers, her strong Christian faith was evident by the fruit of the spirit that filled her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northern Arizona Hospice or Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com