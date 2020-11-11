Justin Wade "Dub" Estes passed away suddenly November 4, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Justin was born November 22, 1973 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Justin was an avid hunter and spent much of his time with his wife and soulmate Rachelle, hunting and fishing. His newly found passion was big game hunting with a muzzleloader and his first successful hunt was on October 23,2020. Everyone who knew Justin knew his passion for collecting antlers. Anyone who visited him was given the official tour of his "shed" room where he could recall the exact location where he had found each one.

Justin also loved fishing. When he was small he would grab his fishing gear and ride his bicycle from the family home out to Lake Mary where he would spend the day sitting on the banks waiting for a bite. His love of fishing stayed with him his entire life. He enjoyed nothing more than spending nights on the banks of the lake with his beloved Rachelle and a variety of friends who often joined them.

Justin married Rachelle on May 22, 2010. They were best friends, hunting and fishing partners and spent every moment riding around in the woods with many of their fur babies enjoying life and each other. Justin loved Rachelle with all his heart, friends and family often commented on what a perfect match they were.

Justin graduated in the first graduating class of Sinagua High School in 1992 . After graduation Justin obtained employment with the Flagstaff Public School District where he remained for his entire working life. Justin took great pride in his job with the school district where he had started as a groundskeeper and worked his way up to district plumber. Justin was proud of getting his associates degree as a certified plumber from Penfoster College.

Justin was proceeded in death by his parents John and Sue, his brother JP, his best friend/brother-in-law Todd Halfast, as well as both his maternal and paternal grandparents. Justin is survived by his wife Rachelle and their fur baby family, his sister Bonnie, his sister-in-law Ranise (J.D) Brown, and brother-in-law Randall (Amber) McAnally, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Justin was well known in the Flagstaff area and leaves behind a large group of friends whose company he always enjoyed.

Justin will be memorialized with a weekend camping trip November 21 and 22 in the Mormon Lake Area. An official service will be held on Saturday the 21st at 1pm. Guests are invited to bring their camping gear and stay overnight to celebrate Justin's birthday on the 22. Please contact the family for more information.