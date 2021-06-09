Justino (Tino) Y. Encisco passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021. He was born July 14, 1934 to Emmanuel and Carmen Encisco in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Tino grew up in Flagstaff, attending local schools. He attended Arizona College (NAU) studying music and education, graduating in 1958. After his graduation, he married his best friend and wife – Sanaida Vasquez (Sandy) – in July 1958. He continued his education, eventually earning a masters degree as well.

Tino is preceded in death by his wife Sanaida Encisco, his parents, and his younger brother Emmanuel Encisco Jr.

He is survived by his children Gina Holt of Phoenix, Christine (Benny) Soliz of Cottonwood, John (Trudy) Encisco of Marietta, GA, Andrew Encisco (Raymond Nader, Jr.) of Phoenix and Loretta (Mike – deceased) Sims of Clarkdale, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Alfred (Dollie) Encisco, and sisters Dolores Humlie and Rebecca Ruiz.

Tino will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him so very much. Please see Westcott Funeral Home Obituaries for Remembrance services.