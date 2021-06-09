Menu
Justino Y. Encisco
FUNERAL HOME
Westcott Funeral Home - Cottonwood
1013 East Mingus Ave
Cottonwood, AZ

Justino (Tino) Y. Encisco passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021. He was born July 14, 1934 to Emmanuel and Carmen Encisco in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Tino grew up in Flagstaff, attending local schools. He attended Arizona College (NAU) studying music and education, graduating in 1958. After his graduation, he married his best friend and wife – Sanaida Vasquez (Sandy) – in July 1958. He continued his education, eventually earning a masters degree as well.

Tino is preceded in death by his wife Sanaida Encisco, his parents, and his younger brother Emmanuel Encisco Jr.

He is survived by his children Gina Holt of Phoenix, Christine (Benny) Soliz of Cottonwood, John (Trudy) Encisco of Marietta, GA, Andrew Encisco (Raymond Nader, Jr.) of Phoenix and Loretta (Mike – deceased) Sims of Clarkdale, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Alfred (Dollie) Encisco, and sisters Dolores Humlie and Rebecca Ruiz.

Tino will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him so very much. Please see Westcott Funeral Home Obituaries for Remembrance services.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ
Jun
13
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Westcott Funeral Home - Cottonwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are just seeing this lovely obituary about Tino today. What a wonderful leader, educator and model person.
We taught in the school district with Tino and admired him greatly.
Bob and Kristen Rothrock
Coworker
November 4, 2021
TWO classics...
Carol Worthley Hamilton
Student
June 14, 2021
Beloved "Mr. Encisco" -
forever sir will you be in my heart...How I felt The Lord in your home the last time we visited a few years ago. Words are inadequate to Thank You for the impression you made on our young 6th grade lives.
My kids grew up hearing - "just hold your pantalones on, muchacho..."

Now you are young again & with your loved ones...The only thing left - is how to get your blue truck to Heaven!

Til we meet at Jesus' feet , my teacher
Carol Worthley -Hamilton
6th Grade Class of 1972
Carol Worthley Hamilton
Student
June 14, 2021
We share in your sorrow for temporarily losing the daily companionship of Tino, BUT we rejoice in his entrance into the presence of our loving and faithful Lord! Our family has many fond memories of Tino and his family. We are thankful the Lord brought him into our lives. We always enjoyed catching up with him and the family when we saw him in town. I hope that connection is not lost. We praise Our Lord for His gracious gifts to and through Tino. We KNOW that Our Redeemer lives, and His children will LIVE in Faith Eternally with Him! All praise and glory to the one and only God!
David and Patricia Lieder
Work
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about your Dad. I remember going down to Cottonwood to visit. And listening to music. Your Parent would invite us to spend the night. Sending Prayers and think of you often.
Linda Goitia Anderson
Friend
June 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michelle Mongini
June 13, 2021
Tino was a dear friend and he will be missed. I sure have some wonderful memories.
Rest in peace my friend!
Mary Valenzuela
Friend
June 12, 2021
Gino was a cheerful and good natured
Fellow teacher who always contributed.
I am so sorry I won’t be able to attend the
Service tomorrow.
Cornelia Ward
Coworker
June 12, 2021
Mr Encisco was the epitome of a great man. He was an example to all of his students, parents,colleagues, friends and family of what it means to be a gentleman. He had such great love for this community and his students. I know of so many who have attributed their success in life to him. He had the ability to not only teach and reach their minds but also their hearts. He is greatly missed, but will remain with all of us forever in our hearts.
Liana Settanni
Student
June 11, 2021
I met Tino thru music. He was a fabulous sax player and it was so much fun playing music from the 1930's to the present time. We played every week at the senior center and for church picnics. He was so generous with his knowledge of different genres of music and just life in general. I missed him so much because we had to stop doing the music at the senior center and had just talked with him in early May and he was so eager to get back to it. Now he can play his beautiful music for our Lord. My sympathies to the family, he was a wonderful person.
Frances Judd
Other
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing............he was always so kind and thoughtful.
He was my student teacher in band when I was in high school in Flagstaff and when we moved to Cottonwood he was my daughter's 6th grade teacher. He always remembered me, called me by name and never failed to ask about my daughter and husband even after all those years.
He will be missed.
Jacque Cech
June 5, 2021
Mr. Encisco was my 6th grade teacher and I remember that year with great feeling. From being told to "use your kidney" to his daily greeting to me of "Hi......D!" I have thought of him often over the years. With peace and love, Heidi
Heidi Skelton
Student
June 5, 2021
You were an awesome teacher, Mr. Encisco and I will miss seeing your smile.
Carolina in the Morning Poindexter
Student
June 4, 2021
What a lovely family! Tino, Sandy and all of you were such great neighbors for many years. So sorry for your loss.
Ralph and Lorraine Kurtz
Neighbor
June 4, 2021
Tino was a wonderful man. He was such a joy to work with. He was also a great teacher. He was a true friend and I will miss seeing him in church. Prayers
Mary Valenzuela
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mr Encisco was one of my favorites. He taught me how to play clarinet. Classy man with a positive outlook on life. My life was better because I knew him. Condolences to the family
Cynthia Cunningham
June 4, 2021
Won’t be the same without Mr. Encisco! Always a pleasure running into him and just sit and talk! Definitly I’m gonna miss you!!
Donnie Buss
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am very sad to hear that Mr. Encisco has left us. He was an extraordinary teacher and I know a lot of us have the fondest memories of him. He taught us a good deal beyond what was probably expected: Good manners, love of country, respect for our elders and more things than I can now enumerate. My mother, his colleague at Cottonwood Oak Creek School greatly respected him and was pleased that I could attend his 5th grade class.

He could be strict but was never harsh. He respected knowledge and learning and taught us to respect it to. He read to us from various books during the year suitable to our age and his reading was an enjoyment to listen to.

He was also a very creditable musician, and I took trumpet lessons from him for a while, I think the year after when I moved on to sixth grade. I never mentioned it, sadly, but I had a chance to use some of the skills I learned from him (I was never more than a shadow of my teacher, perhaps, but serviceable thanks to his persistence) in later years on a few occasions.

He was a credit to our school and our community and remains an inspiration to those who knew him and whether or not they know it an influence on the next generation at least. I wish there were many more men like him. I owe him a certain part of my reason (after I had matured enough to apply it) and my respect for civil order, justice, civic pride and our way of life.

I offer my deepest condolences to his family in this sad time of loss.

Magister excellentissimus
cum honoria, scientia, et iustitia
comites tuum, semper fideles,
in itero vitae
per aspera et solem occasum ad astra.
Procede, ergo, magister noster
regno beatus te expectat
in sapientia, musica et laetatione
Grady Loy
Student
June 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to all who loved Tino. What an incredible man! He touched many lives.He won't be forgotten. He's cherished in the hearts of many.

Sincerely,

Rie (Marie) Helm

Marie Helm
Student
June 3, 2021
So Sorry for your loss if you need anything let me know
Maryanne Fabritz
Friend
June 3, 2021
