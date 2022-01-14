Menu
Karen Elaine Clamp

Karen Elaine Clamp was and will always be the most selfless, compassionate, and loving person that we were blessed to call our Mom. She was born in Port Hueneme, CA on February 13, 1954. She left our world far too soon on January 8th, 2022. Our Mom's greatest quality was that she always encouraged us to see the best in others and to love unconditionally. Her smile was infectious and she left an imprint on the hearts of everyone she met. Our mother dedicated her life to her family and shared her time, love and compassion by caring for developmentally disabled children for over 20 years. She retired in Pinetop AZ among the beautiful pines with the love of her life, Mark Clamp. She is survived by her beloved husband, children, grandchildren and sister. She will forever be our guardian angel watching over us. Gone from this world but forever in our hearts and dreams. We love you!


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 14, 2022.
Mark And family Im at a loss for work your wife and Mom was a funny lady which I truly enjoyed talking with her just want you to All know our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Trena Baird and Family
Other
January 14, 2022
She was the BEST sister EVER!! I'm so grateful for the memories I have with her. Miss her soooo much.
Rhonda Brown
Family
January 14, 2022
Mark and Family, My deepest condolences to you and your Family. You are in my prayers
Richard Clamp
Family
January 14, 2022
To my cousin Mark and family....I´m so deeply sorry for your loss. Words can never express what your hearts are feeling right now. I never had the pleasure of meeting Karen as we all lived in different states, we were in our teens when I last seen Mark. I´ve been in touch with Scott for years and years. I´ve heard she was a beautiful person. To Joshua and Danielle my heart is with you. Just remember love never dies and memories are forever. May God be with all of you and her family in this difficult time.
Cori Miller True
Family
January 14, 2022
