Karen Elaine Clamp was and will always be the most selfless, compassionate, and loving person that we were blessed to call our Mom. She was born in Port Hueneme, CA on February 13, 1954. She left our world far too soon on January 8th, 2022. Our Mom's greatest quality was that she always encouraged us to see the best in others and to love unconditionally. Her smile was infectious and she left an imprint on the hearts of everyone she met. Our mother dedicated her life to her family and shared her time, love and compassion by caring for developmentally disabled children for over 20 years. She retired in Pinetop AZ among the beautiful pines with the love of her life, Mark Clamp. She is survived by her beloved husband, children, grandchildren and sister. She will forever be our guardian angel watching over us. Gone from this world but forever in our hearts and dreams. We love you!