Kathleen D. Noonan was born December 12, 1941 in Superior, Wisconsin to Jack and Violet Noonan. She is survived by wife, Patricia (Trish) Rensink; sister, Linda Constance (George), children Michael Callaway, Kristin Sharp (James), and Kevin Callaway; grandchildren Tamara Callaway and Jamar Callaway; and great granddaughter, Tahlia; nephew Scott Larson (Terri) and Amy Sipola (Brandon), and pets Enzo and Virgil Flowers. Kathleen passed at her home on November 21, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Kathleen grew up and graduated college in Superior, Wisconsin. Every trip back to Superior made her radiate and happy. She spent her adult years and raised her family in Oregon, Wisconsin, and Madison. She and Trish met on New Year's Eve of 1984 and that was all it took. When Trish was offered a great job in Flagstaff, they left the cheese state and moved to Arizona in 2001.

Kathleen loved her Packers, Badgers. She made it very clear that nothing, nothing at all would interfere with watching her games. She also loved blue skies, lakes, forests, animals, hiking, action movies and reading. But above all else, she loved her family and friends, and her wife, partner, best friend, Trish. Kathleen's motto for living was, "be kind, love unconditionally, and when the sun shines, go on a picnic…the housework will wait."

We will spread some of Kathleen's ashes in the places she loved, and the rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior, WI. A celebration of life will be held in Flagstaff post quarantine, hopefully in August.

From our first winter here, Kathleen fell in love with the downtown library. It became her sanctuary, her refuge, her bank of knowledge, inspiration, and escape. For that reason, we are asking that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

Ms. Kathleen Noonan

c/o The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff

P.O. Box U

Flagstaff, AZ 86002

Or to make an online contribution, go to:

https://www.azfoundation.org/Donors/Give-to-a-Memorial-Fund/In-memory-of-Kathleen-Noonan

This money will go to the new entryway at the downtown public library and it will be a lasting memory of the Kathleen we loved.