Ken E. Nicolls, 85, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away on February 28, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Ken was born in Raton, New Mexico to Bud and Opal Nicolls. He spent his early years on the ranch in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Attended high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ken received his bachelor's degree in Forestry, a master's degree in Biology, and a Ph.D. in Anatomy and Physiology. Ken taught Anatomy and Physiology at Northern Arizona University from 1978 to his retirement in 2000. During retirement, he enjoyed hunting, building rifles, and gardening.

Ken is predeceased by his wife Ruth, who taught nursing at NAU until 2002. Ken is survived by his three sons John Nicolls, Jim Nicolls (wife Jennifer), and Jason Nicolls (wife Kimberly). Six grandchildren and his sister Dena Rainwater.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9:00am - 10:30am at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff, Arizona. Graveside Services with Military Honors will follow at 11:00am at the Citizens Cemetery, Veterans' Section in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ruth E. Nicolls Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund at the NAU Department of Nursing, PO Box 15035 Flagstaff, AZ 86011. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com