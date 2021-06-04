Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Franklin Bobbitt
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Ken was born in Haymarket, Virginia to Iola Taylor and Thomas Fleming Bobbitt on 06/23/1947. He passed away on Easter morning at Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, Arizona. Ken was a resident of Flagstaff for the last 20 years. He received a BA degree in English literature from the University of Virginia and was an expert mechanic who could fix almost anything. As a child he took apart electronics to see how they worked. His careers included farrier, blacksmith, diesel mechanic & assistant surveyor. In addition Ken owned a handyman business in Virginia. He worked for several years at the Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff. Making stained glass lamps and handcrafted furniture were hobbies. He loved nature, archery, camping, gardening, racketball, listening to NPR, "Car Talk", cowboy books & canoeing. In Flint Hill, Virginia Ken transformed a basic hunting lodge into a home. He loved animals and showed Bichon Frise dogs. Ken built a rose bed along with stone walls at Clark Homes in Flagstaff. He also enjoyed helping neighbors with their gardens. Ken leaves his best friend Leea Fawn Vasquez of Flagstaff, beloved ex-wife Carolyn Snyder of Leesburg, VA, a brother Mike Bobbitt of Henderson, NC, a sister Sylvia Ardinger (Frank) of Lake Monticello, VA plus numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Bob Bobbitt (Peri) of Flagstaff predeceased him on Feb 27. He was a very unique and creative person. A celebration of Ken's life was held at Clark Homes on May 11. Please practice random acts of kindness in his honor. Memorial donations can be made to the Northern Arizona Hospice or the Further Shore of Flagstaff.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We both were friends of Kenny Bobbitt in high school and afterward for several years. He was a super person - creative, industrious and always curious. He built a beautiful '56 Chevy while in high school and an old HD Sportster in the early 70's that looked like it came right off the showroom floor. He was also a crack auto and leather upholsterer.
Tim and Lyn Summers
September 17, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Ken at Clark Homes. He made his area a wonderful and peaceful landscaped area that brought happiness to many of his neighbors. Thank you Ken for all you did for us. RIP
Jesse Dominguez
Work
July 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Mr Babbitt while I lived in Flagstaff. He was a very kind and soft spoken man. I´m certain the angels are singing even sweeter songs since his arrival in heaven.
Vicki Arendt
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results