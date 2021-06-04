Ken was born in Haymarket, Virginia to Iola Taylor and Thomas Fleming Bobbitt on 06/23/1947. He passed away on Easter morning at Valley View Hospice in Cottonwood, Arizona. Ken was a resident of Flagstaff for the last 20 years. He received a BA degree in English literature from the University of Virginia and was an expert mechanic who could fix almost anything. As a child he took apart electronics to see how they worked. His careers included farrier, blacksmith, diesel mechanic & assistant surveyor. In addition Ken owned a handyman business in Virginia. He worked for several years at the Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff. Making stained glass lamps and handcrafted furniture were hobbies. He loved nature, archery, camping, gardening, racketball, listening to NPR, "Car Talk", cowboy books & canoeing. In Flint Hill, Virginia Ken transformed a basic hunting lodge into a home. He loved animals and showed Bichon Frise dogs. Ken built a rose bed along with stone walls at Clark Homes in Flagstaff. He also enjoyed helping neighbors with their gardens. Ken leaves his best friend Leea Fawn Vasquez of Flagstaff, beloved ex-wife Carolyn Snyder of Leesburg, VA, a brother Mike Bobbitt of Henderson, NC, a sister Sylvia Ardinger (Frank) of Lake Monticello, VA plus numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Bob Bobbitt (Peri) of Flagstaff predeceased him on Feb 27. He was a very unique and creative person. A celebration of Ken's life was held at Clark Homes on May 11. Please practice random acts of kindness in his honor. Memorial donations can be made to the Northern Arizona Hospice or the Further Shore of Flagstaff.