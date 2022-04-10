Menu
Kim Sonier
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Kim Sonier was born July 31, 1963 and passed away April 2, 2022. She was an exceptional mathematics instructor at Coconino Community College for many years. She was a very athletic person and excelled at downhill bicycle racing, racquetball, and gymnastics. She was a world traveler and most recently was focused on the western US National Parks. Most importantly she was the mother of Abby Sonier, whom she gave all her love and support to help Abby become the independent person she is today. Kim loved her four dogs and her three cats and was an avid supporter of all animals. She is survived by her parents Judy and Carl, her brother Tim, and her daughter, Abby. She was loved by her family and her many friends who will miss her. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Coconino Humane Association. If you would like to attend a memorial, please email [email protected] for information. Condoles may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Apr. 10, 2022.
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
