Larry Skrobut
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Larry J. Skrobut joined his wife (Marjorie) in heaven after a short battle with an illness on April 19, 2021. Larry was born to Joseph and Melissa Skrobut on May 24, 1952 in Warren, Ohio. He graduated from Fontana High School and was drafted in the Army at the end on the Vietnam War in 1972. He was honorably discharged with a medal in expert M16. After the army he went to community college for a while and worked in a carpet factory where he met his wife. They married in Arizona on August 20, 1980. Larry was the past owner of Woody Mountain Campground in Flagstaff, Arizona with his wife, daughter and son in law from 1990 to 2017.

Graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday June 11, 2021 at Citizens Cemetery, Flagstaff, Arizona in the Veterans section.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Citizens Cemetery
Flagstaff, AZ
