Laura M. Rodriguez Hamblen, 46, of Flagstaff, passed away October 1, 2020. Laura was born June 2, 1974, in Flagstaff, to Frank and Ruth Rodriguez. Laura attended and graduated from Flagstaff High and worked at Fry's grocery for 25 plus years. Laura enjoyed routing for her team, the LA Dodgers, long walks, spending time with her family, animals and cooking.

Laura is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Hamblen, Mother JoAnn "Ruth" Rodriguez and her grandparents. She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Lucas, Jordan Rodriguez, Alexander Hamblen and her stepdaughters, Isabel Hamblen and Nicole Hamblen. She is also survived by her father Frank Rodriguez, sister Joann Rodriguez, and brother Andrew Rodriguez.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 9th, at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com