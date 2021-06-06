Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee Wayne McDonald Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary
2545 North Fourth Street
Flagstaff, AZ

Mr. Lee Wayne McDonald Sr., after a lengthy illness went to be with his beloved wife Sharon McDonald in heaven on May 6, 2021. He was at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. McDonald was born in Fort Wayne, IN in 1937 and then moved to California where his son was born, with his wife Sharon and two daughters, and then the family settled in Flagstaff, AZ in 1972.

Mr. McDonald's trade was a foreman Boilermaker, building power plants. Among many other talents and a wonderful sense of humor he was a devoted husband and father-even to some who were not his children.

Mr. McDonald's example in life will always be thought of as a sold, strong tree; whose roots will continue to thrive in his children and grandchildren with many happy memories.

He is survived by his son, Lee Wayne "Buddy" McDonald Jr., two daughters; Jeanie Marie Middleton and Vickie Jo Novac, four grandchildren; Cameron Middleton, Levi Middleton, Jade Threadgill and Quinn Threadgill, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a new great grandchild.

An Open House and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12th from 12 pm to 3 pm at 9991 W. Pinto Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
9991 W. Pinto Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of your father, Jeanie. My love and condolences to you and your family.
Jane MacDonald
June 11, 2021
I will miss your stories and making me laugh. You are so loved and wil be missed. We will always have wonderful memories of you and Sharon, and will see you again in heaven.
Tracy
Family
June 7, 2021
Rest in peace, Brother. I worked with him on Boilermaker jobs. He was a good person, and a leader. Prayers to Family.
Marcus Petropoulos
Work
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results