Mr. Lee Wayne McDonald Sr., after a lengthy illness went to be with his beloved wife Sharon McDonald in heaven on May 6, 2021. He was at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. McDonald was born in Fort Wayne, IN in 1937 and then moved to California where his son was born, with his wife Sharon and two daughters, and then the family settled in Flagstaff, AZ in 1972.

Mr. McDonald's trade was a foreman Boilermaker, building power plants. Among many other talents and a wonderful sense of humor he was a devoted husband and father-even to some who were not his children.

Mr. McDonald's example in life will always be thought of as a sold, strong tree; whose roots will continue to thrive in his children and grandchildren with many happy memories.

He is survived by his son, Lee Wayne "Buddy" McDonald Jr., two daughters; Jeanie Marie Middleton and Vickie Jo Novac, four grandchildren; Cameron Middleton, Levi Middleton, Jade Threadgill and Quinn Threadgill, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a new great grandchild.

An Open House and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12th from 12 pm to 3 pm at 9991 W. Pinto Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.