Linda Chambers
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Linda Chambers

July 16, 1951 – December 4, 2020

Linda Sue Chambers passed away on December 4, 2020 at Flagstaff Medical Center due to health complications.

Linda was born on July 16, 1951 in Prescott, AZ to Leroy (Lee) and Geraldine (Geri) Chambers. During her early childhood the family relocated to Flagstaff, AZ which is where Linda attended elementary and high school. She was the middle child with an older sister, Irene, and younger brother, Stephen.

She worked at the Goodwill store for a number of years and later at Burger King through a Goodwill work program with the business community. Linda retired after working at Burger King for 16 years.

After retirement Linda enjoyed going to Quality Connections in Flagstaff.

Anyone who knew Linda was aware of her fondness for slot machines. It was considered a "must do" when her sister or brother-in-law would visit. She won often enough that she sometimes offered to treat for lunch.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Geri Chambers, brother, Stephen Chambers and nephew, Kevin Brodie. She is survived by her sister, Irene Brodie (Steve) of Long Beach, CA, niece, Erin Brodie of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law, Mary Beth Chambers of Flagstaff, AZ and niece, Allysun Bryden of Colorado Springs, CO.

A small service will be held at Norvel Owens Mortuary on Monday, December 21st at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66. Interment will follow at Calvary cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

We ask that anyone attending the service to please wear a mask. For those not able to attend the service will be streamed via Facebook Live on Norvel Owens Mortuary page. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
Norvel Owens Mortuary
914 E. Route 66, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm saddened to learn of Linda's passing. The Chambers family were neighbors of ours for a time, and they welcomed my parents into their lives at a time when they needed friends the most. Linda used to come over and feed me when I was an infant. I will miss "running" into her, and will miss her kind heart and infectious smile.
Lindsay Hunt Pettitt
December 26, 2020
I have known Linda since high school. I was her sewing partner! Will never forget how excited she was when we finished the first project! RIP Linda
Dee Norman Bumpas
December 20, 2020
Bruce Pavlikowski
December 19, 2020
Linda was often the friendliest face I would see when going to BK. Delightful and charming and humble she was. Its been a while Linda but you will never be forgotten..
Vikki Chowns
December 18, 2020
Linda was a shining light, and I feel blessed to have known her. I'll always remember our lunch outings with a smile.
Rebecca Harner
December 17, 2020
Linda was one of our favorite patients, we all loved her smile and upbeat attitude. Godspeed Linda.
John McLaughlin, DDS
December 17, 2020
