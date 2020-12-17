Linda Chambers

July 16, 1951 – December 4, 2020

Linda Sue Chambers passed away on December 4, 2020 at Flagstaff Medical Center due to health complications.

Linda was born on July 16, 1951 in Prescott, AZ to Leroy (Lee) and Geraldine (Geri) Chambers. During her early childhood the family relocated to Flagstaff, AZ which is where Linda attended elementary and high school. She was the middle child with an older sister, Irene, and younger brother, Stephen.

She worked at the Goodwill store for a number of years and later at Burger King through a Goodwill work program with the business community. Linda retired after working at Burger King for 16 years.

After retirement Linda enjoyed going to Quality Connections in Flagstaff.

Anyone who knew Linda was aware of her fondness for slot machines. It was considered a "must do" when her sister or brother-in-law would visit. She won often enough that she sometimes offered to treat for lunch.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Geri Chambers, brother, Stephen Chambers and nephew, Kevin Brodie. She is survived by her sister, Irene Brodie (Steve) of Long Beach, CA, niece, Erin Brodie of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law, Mary Beth Chambers of Flagstaff, AZ and niece, Allysun Bryden of Colorado Springs, CO.

A small service will be held at Norvel Owens Mortuary on Monday, December 21st at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66. Interment will follow at Calvary cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

We ask that anyone attending the service to please wear a mask. For those not able to attend the service will be streamed via Facebook Live on Norvel Owens Mortuary page. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com