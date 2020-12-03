Linda Elaine Heckel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 24, 2020.

Linda was born on October 26, 1951, in Prescott Arizona to Alfred and Beulah, "Brownie" (Paine) Edgar. In 1960, the family moved to Flagstaff. Linda graduated high school early with the first graduating class from Coconino High School. Linda went to work for Mountain Bell in 1971 and officially retired from Century Link in 2002. After retiring she became an independent contractor with Century Link for several more years and stopped working with Century Link in 2008.

Linda enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, tending to her animals, gardening (especially tending to her wild four o'clocks), and spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her brother, Bucky (Judy) Edgar, her sister, Kay (Pat) O'Royt, her daughter, Janette Riepe, her bonus son, Tyson Heckel, grandchildren, Jordan, Teia, Cody, Chris and Jay, her great-grandchildren, Raylynn, Allison, Maeve, Sadie, Eavie, Emma and Tallon, Aunts, Wanda Day and Della Edgar and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law, David Riepe, husband, Bill Heckel, grandson, Justin Smith, and great-grandson, Jayden Smith-Riepe.

Services are being held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary with interment following at Citizens Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared online at

www.norvelowensmortuary.com