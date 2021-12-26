Linda L. Larsen passed away peacefully November 15, 2021, at the Olivia White Hospice House in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 65 years old and had been in the grips of early-onset Alzheimer's Disease since 2014. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy E. Whiteside, her two daughters, Ashley L. (Whiteside) Pankratz and Kelsey K. Whiteside and one grandson, Wyatt Pankratz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton T. Larsen and Geraldine A. (Finch) Larsen. Linda was born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas. A graduate of Kansas State University and Washburn University, she practiced real estate law as her first career in Breckenridge, Colorado and in Phoenix, Arizona. After moving to Flagstaff in 1993, she began her second career as a teacher, working with Flagstaff Unified School District and the Ark Preschool. Caring for her family was her real passion throughout her life. Linda loved music and enjoyed being a member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist worship team praise band. The family held a private celebration of life at Linda's home in Flagstaff. Her remains have been placed at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas near her parents. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com