Linda L. Larsen
Linda L. Larsen passed away peacefully November 15, 2021, at the Olivia White Hospice House in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 65 years old and had been in the grips of early-onset Alzheimer's Disease since 2014. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy E. Whiteside, her two daughters, Ashley L. (Whiteside) Pankratz and Kelsey K. Whiteside and one grandson, Wyatt Pankratz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton T. Larsen and Geraldine A. (Finch) Larsen. Linda was born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas. A graduate of Kansas State University and Washburn University, she practiced real estate law as her first career in Breckenridge, Colorado and in Phoenix, Arizona. After moving to Flagstaff in 1993, she began her second career as a teacher, working with Flagstaff Unified School District and the Ark Preschool. Caring for her family was her real passion throughout her life. Linda loved music and enjoyed being a member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist worship team praise band. The family held a private celebration of life at Linda's home in Flagstaff. Her remains have been placed at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas near her parents. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Tim, Kelsey, and Ashley, I am so sad to hear of Linda´s passing. I really enjoyed teaching with her at Cromer. Linda was a very special person. I am so sorry that she had to go through so much these past years. my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Hazel Maben
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am glad I shared time with your wife and motherMy deepest condolences.
Rena
December 27, 2021
Dear Ashley and Kelsey, I have so many fond memories of your mom. She volunteered in my classroom many times. She was such a vibrant woman with so much to offer. I always admired her brilliance. She passed that on to you two. It was a pleasure to know her. She loved you so much. That was very apparent in the way she raised you. I am so sorry she suffered from Alzheimers. I hope your family has many warm memories of her that will bring comfort in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. Fondest Regards, Rebecca Cardon
Rebecca Cardon
School
December 26, 2021
Our sincere condolences, Tim, to you and your family.
Mike and Linda Stromberg
December 26, 2021
