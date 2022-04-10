Linda Kay Skinner passed away on March 25, 2022 at Northgate Nursing Home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Linda was born on November 2, 1954 in Ness City, Kansas. Linda's parents were Arthur Lee Burdett and Bernice Opal Burdett both from Ness City, Kansas.

Linda enjoyed quilting, boating and fishing, riding her Harley, running, exploring Arizona and the back roads of Kansas.

Linda worked in Flagstaff as a Medical Coder and an Office Manager at several Medical Offices in Flagstaff until her retirement in 2017.

Linda was a Certificated Church Member at the Methodist Church in Ness City, Kansas since April 3, 1966.

Linda is survived by her husband Greg Skinner of Bellemont, AZ, daughter Terena Skinner of Brownell, KS, son Mitch Skinner of Cornville, AZ. Brothers Harold Eugene Burdett of Elkader, IL. and Don Lee Burdett of Fowler, KS. Three grandchildren, Daelen Skinner and Marlee Skinner of Brownell, KS. and Kinsee Skinner of Cornville, AZ.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Art Burdett, mother Opal Burdett and brother Thomas Burdett.

A celebration of life will be held at Norvel Owens Mortuary 914 East Route 66, Flagstaff Arizona on Saturday, April 23rd at 2 P.M. Memories and condolences can be shares with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com