Louie Goldstein, of Flagstaff passed away September 10, 2020. He was born November 5, 1934 in Boston, MA to the late Celia Wilensky Goldstein. He moved from Boston Flagstaff in the midst of a Hurricane in 1972.

Louie served in the United States Airforce as an Airman and then worked Safeway Customer Service.

He was a collector of John Wayne Memorabilia, he enjoyed all Classic movies and loved the Entertainment world. Louie also loved animals and belonged to any and ALL Animal Organizations.

Surviving Family: Thumber-his very best furry friend, Michele Roberts (whom he called his daughter), his very special friends Linda, Crystal, Jane and Gloria as well as the whole Safeway Family that had adopted him!

Services will be held at Christ Church of Flagstaff on Soliere, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6pm. An online guestbook can be signed at www.norvelowensmortuary.com